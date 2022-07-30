AOT earmarks 723-rai near Suvarnabhumi Airport for wholesale market

AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said earlier this week that the aim is to commercially develop the plot on Wat Srivari Noi Road in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district. The land’s estimated value is 1.76 billion baht.

Nitinai reckoned that the land could be developed into an agricultural wholesale market as it is surrounded by plantations. AOT also hopes that once the development is complete, it will help complement AOT’s certification centre for exported agricultural products, which AOT operates under its subsidiary AOT TAFA Operator.

“The new market will function like the wholesale fresh market in Pathum Thani, where farmers from nearby provinces send their produce to sell in bulk or for export. The contractor will be responsible for land development and construction of market facilities, which is estimated at 1.9 billion baht,” he said.

There is about 1,470 rai of free land around Suvarnabhumi Airport, some of which has been turned into a bicycle lane. AOT is planning to put the rest of the land up for commercial development projects in targeted businesses that promote the airport’s operation, including petrol stations, community malls and showrooms.

AOT hopes these projects will help boost the ratio of revenue from non-aeronautical businesses to 50 per cent from the current ratio of 43 per cent.