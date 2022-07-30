Thailand’s top marching bands battle at Bangkok stadium this Sunday

Four student bands — two from the city and two from Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) — will perform before about 1,500 spectators. Free tickets for the event were swept up within 26 minutes of registration opening last Monday.

Spectators will be screened with antigen tests on entry to the stadium, located next to Ramkhamhaeng University in Bang Kapi district.

Scheduled to start at 2pm and end at 4.30pm, the show will be broadcast live on Thai PBS and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Public Relations Facebook page.

Taking part in the musical extravaganza are Suthiwararam Concert & Marching Band and Wachirathamsatit Drum & Brass Corps from Bangkok, and Suranaree Witthaya Marching Band and Ratchasima Witthayalai Marching Band from Korat.