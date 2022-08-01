Thailand digital content showcase set to generate THB500m in deals

Revenue is being driven by the annual Multimedia Online Virtual Exhibition (MOVE), the latest edition of which was launched on Monday by Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

MOVE – a platform for deal-making between Thai and international digital content businesses – has been organised by the Commerce Ministry since 2019.

“During that period, we saw revenue from digital content rise to 11.63 billion baht, with 7.32 billion from films, 3.51 billion from animations and characters, 706 million from games, and 90 million from e-learning,” Jurin said on Monday.

“This shows that Thailand has strong potential to become a hub for digital content in Asia despite the Covid-19 situation,” he added.

MOVE also aligns with the government’s soft-power push to boost the economy, Jurin said. He explained that Thai digital films, series, TV shows, games and animation help promote “Thainess” overseas, which in turn boosts the country’s tourism industry.