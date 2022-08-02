THB2-bn set aside to cover Covid treatment, jabs for non-Thais

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the funds will be used to reimburse hospitals that have treated or vaccinated non-Thais for Covid from October 2021 to June 2022.
Of the budget, 1.923 billion baht will cover treatment expenses, while 98 million baht will cover the vaccination cost.
Initially, hospitals could not claim reimbursement from the National Health Security Office (NHSO) because the treatment and vaccines were provided to either stateless or non-Thai persons who did not contribute to the Social Security Services.
Thanakorn added that another 14.51 billion baht has been set aside to cover risk allowance, overtime and extra-work payments to medical personnel in six projects related to the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said the funds will be allocated to the Emergency Health Division, the Public Health Permanent Secretariat, the Medical Services Department, the Medical Sciences Department, the Mental Health Department and the Health Department.
Published : August 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
