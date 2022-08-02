THB2-bn set aside to cover Covid treatment, jabs for non-Thais

Of the budget, 1.923 billion baht will cover treatment expenses, while 98 million baht will cover the vaccination cost.

Initially, hospitals could not claim reimbursement from the National Health Security Office (NHSO) because the treatment and vaccines were provided to either stateless or non-Thai persons who did not contribute to the Social Security Services.

Thanakorn added that another 14.51 billion baht has been set aside to cover risk allowance, overtime and extra-work payments to medical personnel in six projects related to the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.