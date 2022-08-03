Victims of U-turn bridge collapse to get THB80,000-500,000 compensation

On the night of July 31, a five-tonne, 10-metre-long concrete beam fell off the U-turn bridge and plunged onto a car while damaging a pick-up truck, killing two people and injuring five others. The bridge, which is under maintenance, is located in front of Vibharam Hospital in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district.

OIC secretary-general Suthipol Taweechaikarn said on Tuesday that one of the deceased, who was driving the car, would be given 500,000 baht of compulsory motor insurance under Thanachart Insurance.

Medical bills up to a maximum of 80,000 baht will be covered for each of the five who were injured: one passenger of the car and the other four in the pickup truck. In case they lose an organ or become permanently disabled, they will be given between 200,000 and 500,000 baht, he said. The pickup truck has compulsory Muang Thai motor insurance.

The other diseased person was a bridge worker who had personal accident insurance with Dhipaya Insurance. His family will get 100,000 baht.

Suthipol said the OIC’s Samut Sakhon Office is coordinating with the insurance companies to make sure they provide the compensation as soon as possible.

“Accidents could happen to anyone at any time. It is highly recommended to have voluntary insurance in case an unexpected incident occurs where compulsory insurance does not provide coverage,” Suthipol advised.

“If you have any inquiry regarding insurance, contact OIC hotline 1186,” he added.