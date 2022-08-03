Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Victims of U-turn bridge collapse to get THB80,000-500,000 compensation

Victims of a U-turn bridge collapse on Rama II Road will be given compensation ranging from 80,000 to 500,000 baht under the terms of respective insurance companies, the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) announced on Tuesday.

On the night of July 31, a five-tonne, 10-metre-long concrete beam fell off the U-turn bridge and plunged onto a car while damaging a pick-up truck, killing two people and injuring five others. The bridge, which is under maintenance, is located in front of Vibharam Hospital in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district.

OIC secretary-general Suthipol Taweechaikarn said on Tuesday that one of the deceased, who was driving the car, would be given 500,000 baht of compulsory motor insurance under Thanachart Insurance.

Medical bills up to a maximum of 80,000 baht will be covered for each of the five who were injured: one passenger of the car and the other four in the pickup truck. In case they lose an organ or become permanently disabled, they will be given between 200,000 and 500,000 baht, he said. The pickup truck has compulsory Muang Thai motor insurance.

The other diseased person was a bridge worker who had personal accident insurance with Dhipaya Insurance. His family will get 100,000 baht.

Suthipol said the OIC’s Samut Sakhon Office is coordinating with the insurance companies to make sure they provide the compensation as soon as possible.

Victims of U-turn bridge collapse to get THB80,000-500,000 compensation

“Accidents could happen to anyone at any time. It is highly recommended to have voluntary insurance in case an unexpected incident occurs where compulsory insurance does not provide coverage,” Suthipol advised.

“If you have any inquiry regarding insurance, contact OIC hotline 1186,” he added.

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.