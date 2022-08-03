Thu, August 11, 2022

‘Thailand’ logo designer demands THB1m compensation for 'unauthorised' use

The designer of the “Thailand” logo, Suchal Chaweewan, filed charges against the Pencak Silat Association, demanding 1 million baht in compensation for copyright infringement.

Suchal, 37, also known on social media as “Buk Babor”, showed up at the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok on Tuesday to file charges against the association over the “unauthorised” use of his artwork for the 31st Southeast Asian Games held in Vietnam in May.

Suchal said he had negotiated with the association three times, with mediators from the Department of Intellectual Property present, but could not reach a mutual agreement as the association insisted it was considering a compensation of 50,000 to 100,000 baht despite his demand of 1 million baht.

He said the artwork is a result of his skill and creativity, and the association’s use of the logo has created a misconception that he gave away the right to use it. He is therefore demanding proper compensation for unauthorised use of his work especially in a highly visible setting such as the SEA Games.

On May 12 the Pencak Silat Association issued a statement apologising and claiming use of the logo was based on misunderstanding among the team responsible for athletes’ outfits.

Published : August 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

