Part of Rama II highway blocked to remove loose concrete slabs of flyover

Traffic on the frontage road would be diverted to Ekkachai Road for about 1.5 kilometres before it would be rerouted back to the Rama II frontage road.

Earlier in the day, a Facebook user posted photos of the partly damaged part of the flyover, saying it could lead to a tragic accident like the one that happened on Rama II Road, also in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district, earlier this week.

On the night of July 31, two people were killed and five injured when a five-tonne, 10-metre-long concrete beam fell off the U-turn bridge onto a car while also damaging a pickup truck. The bridge, which is under maintenance, is located in front of Vibharam Hospital in Muang district.