Thammasat students to defy rally ban with protest on Aug 10

The defendants were sued for holding the protest on August 11, 2021, that could spread Covid-19.

Despite the order, the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration announced on Facebook on Wednesday that it will hold a protest on August 10 on Naga Terrace (Lan Phaya Nak) in Thammasat University.

The Facebook post said that the protest is to return Thammasat [University] to citizens and democracy to society.