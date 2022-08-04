Thammasat students to defy rally ban with protest on Aug 10

On Tuesday, the Criminal Court sentenced pro-democracy activists Worawan “Pa Pao” Sae-aung and six other defendants to a year in jail with three-year parole, 20,000 baht fine, and 24 hours of community service.
The defendants were sued for holding the protest on August 11, 2021, that could spread Covid-19.
Despite the order, the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration announced on Facebook on Wednesday that it will hold a protest on August 10 on Naga Terrace (Lan Phaya Nak) in Thammasat University.
The Facebook post said that the protest is to return Thammasat [University] to citizens and democracy to society.
Published : August 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
