Thu, August 11, 2022

Thammasat students to defy rally ban with protest on Aug 10

Thammasat University students council announced a protest on August 10 after an order to prevent rallies that could spread Covid-19 was enforced from Monday.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Court sentenced pro-democracy activists Worawan “Pa Pao” Sae-aung and six other defendants to a year in jail with three-year parole, 20,000 baht fine, and 24 hours of community service.

The defendants were sued for holding the protest on August 11, 2021, that could spread Covid-19.

Despite the order, the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration announced on Facebook on Wednesday that it will hold a protest on August 10 on Naga Terrace (Lan Phaya Nak) in Thammasat University.

The Facebook post said that the protest is to return Thammasat [University] to citizens and democracy to society.

Nation Thailnad
