PM orders stern action as two killed in shootout in suspected rivalry between teens

Ubon Ratchathani police received a report on Wednesday at 11.30pm that some teenagers had fired bullets at each other at the market’s parking lot in Muang district.
Apart from the two deaths, several people were also injured in this incident. One person was taken to Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital, another person was taken to Ratchavej Ubonratchathani Hospital, and two people were taken to the 50th Anniversary Mahavajiralongkorn Hospital.
Police found around 70 bullet shells, including 9mm shells, unknown machine gun shells, and shotgun shells. Five vehicles were also damaged in the shootout between rival gangs.
According to a witness who worked at a nearby restaurant, a group of teenagers was arguing with each other. After that, there were sounds of gunshots of around 70 to 100 rounds.
After hiding for five minutes, the witness went out and saw two people injured in the parking lot and two others injured inside the restaurant.
Initial investigation showed the group of teenagers had met to resolve their personal issues but could not reach an agreement and ended up shooting at each other.
Meanwhile, Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday that the prime minister had ordered National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk to find the suspects. One suspect has already been caught.
The PM also told children and teenagers to be conscious and careful and asked parents to take care of their children and prevent them from getting involved in illegal activities.
Prayut told the police and related personnel to be strict, especially with people using firearms in public places. He told them to prevent this kind of incident because it could affect citizens’ confidence.
Suwat has already travelled to Ubon Ratchathani to visit the crime scene.
Published : August 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 11, 2022
Published : Aug 11, 2022
Published : Aug 10, 2022
Published : Aug 10, 2022