PM orders stern action as two killed in shootout in suspected rivalry between teens

Apart from the two deaths, several people were also injured in this incident. One person was taken to Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital, another person was taken to Ratchavej Ubonratchathani Hospital, and two people were taken to the 50th Anniversary Mahavajiralongkorn Hospital.

Police found around 70 bullet shells, including 9mm shells, unknown machine gun shells, and shotgun shells. Five vehicles were also damaged in the shootout between rival gangs.

According to a witness who worked at a nearby restaurant, a group of teenagers was arguing with each other. After that, there were sounds of gunshots of around 70 to 100 rounds.

After hiding for five minutes, the witness went out and saw two people injured in the parking lot and two others injured inside the restaurant.