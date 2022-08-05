Backdraught turned Chonburi pub blaze into deadly inferno: firefighters

The blaze left 14 people dead and 41 others injured, 14 of them seriously.

Nine of the dead victims were male and four female, while the sex of the remaining fatality has yet to be identified.

Rescue workers fighting the fire at the Mountain B pub in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district said the blaze surged after someone opened the building’s front door.

The backdraught caused flames to surge explosively, engulfing pub patrons fleeing the blaze. Video clips of the scene show people emerging from the building with their clothes on fire, resulting in severe burns to their skin.

Backdraught occurs when oxygen suddenly enters to feed an oxygen-depleted fire in a confined space.