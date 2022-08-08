AOT launches bids for baggage handling in main and transfer terminals

In a statement on Sunday, AOT dismissed rumours that the bidding had been cancelled by the Comptroller General’s Office, and said the office had only dismissed a complaint from a disqualified bidder in August 2020.

AOT is seeking bids for the operation of baggage handling systems at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s main and transfer terminals.

The agency issued a statement on Sunday responding to media reports that it was going ahead with the bidding despite the Comptroller General’s order to scrap the bid altogether after a complaint was filed by Dan-Thai Equipment Co in mid-2020.

The company claimed that less than a week after the result was revealed, the AOT bidding committee proposed that the bidders’ qualifications are reconsidered and a revote is held. This resulted in the company being disqualified.

In the Sunday announcement, AOT said the Comptroller General’s complaint consideration committee had on August 6, 2020, dismissed Dan-Thai Equipment’s complaints and decided to let the bidding procedure go to the next step.