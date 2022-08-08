Fri, August 12, 2022

AOT launches bids for baggage handling in main and transfer terminals

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced that is going ahead with seeking bids for the operation of two systems at the Suvarnabhumi Airport.

In a statement on Sunday, AOT dismissed rumours that the bidding had been cancelled by the Comptroller General’s Office, and said the office had only dismissed a complaint from a disqualified bidder in August 2020.

AOT is seeking bids for the operation of baggage handling systems at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s main and transfer terminals.

The agency issued a statement on Sunday responding to media reports that it was going ahead with the bidding despite the Comptroller General’s order to scrap the bid altogether after a complaint was filed by Dan-Thai Equipment Co in mid-2020.

The company claimed that less than a week after the result was revealed, the AOT bidding committee proposed that the bidders’ qualifications are reconsidered and a revote is held. This resulted in the company being disqualified.

In the Sunday announcement, AOT said the Comptroller General’s complaint consideration committee had on August 6, 2020, dismissed Dan-Thai Equipment’s complaints and decided to let the bidding procedure go to the next step.

Published : August 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
