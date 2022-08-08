Rural doctors group wants state hospitals to be free to buy Covid drugs

“It was right to free the medicine [from the control of the Public Health Ministry]. Why should hospitals be dependent on the monopoly of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation? This move will definitely end the situation of inadequate medicine,” the group said in the post.

“But what is still confusing is whether hospitals under the Public Health Ministry will be able to buy Covid medicine on their own. Or will they still be bound by the condition that they must buy the drug only from the GPO?”

The group said since private hospitals and clinics can buy Covid drugs on their own, the liberalisation should also be applied to hospitals of the Public Health Ministry.

It said full liberalisation would end inadequate drug supplies caused by the GPO’s monopoly and troublesome logistics management.

Jessada Denduangboripant, a popular science lecturer of Chualongkorn University, has been campaigning on his Facebook wall for full liberalisation of Covid medicines. He said the availability of drugs was inadequate in Thailand while a course of Molnupiravir could be bought in a neighbouring country for only 300 baht. He said his family members had got Covid and they had to buy the drug online as doctors would not administer the drug.

Similar complaints have been posted on Facebook about many patients in vulnerable groups not being administered the antiviral drugs, and being given only general medicine to treat symptoms because hospitals did not have enough stocks of antiviral drugs.