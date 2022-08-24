MPs pass act to prevent torture, enforced disappearance

The issue of enforced disappearances had been brought to the forefront, especially after the disappearance of pro-democracy activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit.

The activist was abducted by armed men outside the Mekong Garden Apartment in the Cambodian capital on June 4 last year. Though the incident was recorded on CCTV, little has been done to locate him.

Wanchalearm, 37, had fled to Phnom Penh in 2014 after being summoned by the junta following a coup in May of the same year.

He is among nine critics of the Thai government and military who are believed to have been abducted over the past few years. Wanchalearm’s case has become the focus of anti-establishment protests seeking to oust the current Thai government and change the junta-sponsored Constitution.