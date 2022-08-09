Cabinet approves major push for agriculture in EEC provinces

The spokeswoman said the plan also has five cluster-based goals:

To develop fruit clusters with a goal to increase quality of cash fruits, such as durians, mangosteens, and mangoes, in Rayong and Chachoengsao.

To develop aquaculture clusters with new technologies, such as raising Pacific white shrimps and tilapia fishes in Chachoengsao and Rayong.

To develop clusters of plants for bio industries. For example, tapioca plantations in Chonburi will be developed with new technologies to increase production and quality.

To develop herbal clusters. For example, the growing of fah thalay jone herb, hemps and Chinese ginger would be encouraged in Chachoengsao and Chonburi.

To develop clusters of premium agricultural products, such as premium beef and organic eggs in Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong.

The plan will be carried out under three strategies, the spokeswoman added.

The first strategy to increase production with agricultural and bio technologies would be carried out in 34 projects with a budget of 596.21 million baht.

The second strategy would add value to products with innovation and marketing and it will have 24 projects with a budget of 845.54 million baht.

Under the third strategy, the government will develop human resources for the agricultural sector under 43 projects with a budget of 1.403 billion baht.

The spokeswoman added that the development would serve as a role model for other parts of the country as well.