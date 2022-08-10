Fri, August 12, 2022

in-focus

Revenue Dept, OAG discussing next step in Thaksin’s tax case

The Revenue Department and the Office of the Attorney-General are discussing the next step of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s tax case, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Tuesday.

His statement came after the Central Tax Court revoked the department’s order for Thaksin to pay about 17 billion baht in tax over the 2006 sale of a stake in Shin Corp.

The court ruled that the department’s summoning of Thaksin’s children, Panthongtae and Pintongta, for a tax assessment was unlawful as both siblings were only proxies holding shares for him.

Arkhom said the Revenue Department is discussing with the Office of the Attorney-General what to do next, which includes whether an appeal should be filed.

He said "everything is in line with the process".

“We believe the department’s director-general will report the results to the ministry once the discussions are over,” he said.

Meanwhile, Revenue Department spokeswoman Sommai Siriudomset said if the department wants to file an appeal, it should do so within 30 days of the court’s ruling on July 18.

She said the department can extend the time limit to file an appeal after another 30 days.

“This case isn’t over yet because there is still the consideration by the Supreme Court,” she said. “However, the department must discuss what steps should be taken.”

She did not answer whether the Revenue Department would file an appeal before August 18, as the department had to wait for results of the discussions first.

She said the department is checking the amount of assets that had been seized from Thaksin’s children, adding that it would have to return the assets if the Supreme Court, too, rules in favour of Thaksin.

Mulan to hit North, Northeast with heavy to very heavy rain

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand records 2,455 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths on Friday

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Chadchart floats idea of building ‘ideal city’ on Bangkok’s outskirts

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Opposition fails in push for House debate on PM’s 8-year term

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Special government panel approves measures to fight economic crisis

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Published : August 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mulan to hit North, Northeast with heavy to very heavy rain

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand records 2,455 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths on Friday

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Source of Britain's River Thames driest ever as drought nears

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Activities to celebrate Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday kicks off at Chiang Mai botanic garden

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.