Revenue Dept, OAG discussing next step in Thaksin’s tax case

Meanwhile, Revenue Department spokeswoman Sommai Siriudomset said if the department wants to file an appeal, it should do so within 30 days of the court’s ruling on July 18.

She said the department can extend the time limit to file an appeal after another 30 days.

“This case isn’t over yet because there is still the consideration by the Supreme Court,” she said. “However, the department must discuss what steps should be taken.”

She did not answer whether the Revenue Department would file an appeal before August 18, as the department had to wait for results of the discussions first.

She said the department is checking the amount of assets that had been seized from Thaksin’s children, adding that it would have to return the assets if the Supreme Court, too, rules in favour of Thaksin.