Revenue Dept, OAG discussing next step in Thaksin’s tax case

His statement came after the Central Tax Court revoked the department’s order for Thaksin to pay about 17 billion baht in tax over the 2006 sale of a stake in Shin Corp.
The court ruled that the department’s summoning of Thaksin’s children, Panthongtae and Pintongta, for a tax assessment was unlawful as both siblings were only proxies holding shares for him.
Arkhom said the Revenue Department is discussing with the Office of the Attorney-General what to do next, which includes whether an appeal should be filed.
He said "everything is in line with the process".
“We believe the department’s director-general will report the results to the ministry once the discussions are over,” he said.
Meanwhile, Revenue Department spokeswoman Sommai Siriudomset said if the department wants to file an appeal, it should do so within 30 days of the court’s ruling on July 18.
She said the department can extend the time limit to file an appeal after another 30 days.
“This case isn’t over yet because there is still the consideration by the Supreme Court,” she said. “However, the department must discuss what steps should be taken.”
She did not answer whether the Revenue Department would file an appeal before August 18, as the department had to wait for results of the discussions first.
She said the department is checking the amount of assets that had been seized from Thaksin’s children, adding that it would have to return the assets if the Supreme Court, too, rules in favour of Thaksin.
Published : August 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 12, 2022
Published : Aug 12, 2022
Published : Aug 12, 2022
Published : Aug 12, 2022