Asean holds talks with dialogue partners on post-pandemic recovery

In the meeting with South Korea, Don highlighted cooperation in areas where Seoul has expertise, such as healthcare, economy, cultural links, and soft power. The meeting also exchanged views on regional and international issues, the Foreign Ministry said.

In the meeting with China, Don highlighted Thailand’s role in promoting sustainable development and encouraging more innovative engagement.

In the meeting with India, he proposed the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model as the way forward to enhance cooperation and promote human security, the ministry reported.

In the meeting with the US, he supported Washington's role in the region through multilateralism which supports Asean centrality. He also highlighted the importance of advancing cooperation, especially on innovation, digital and climate action through American investment.

In the meeting with Russia, he supported the implementation of the Asean-Russia Comprehensive Plan of Action especially through the Asean-Eurasia Economic Commission (EEC).

Don also discussed ways to enhance Asean–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the ministry said.

Don also took part in the APT Ministerial Meeting for discussing ways to cope with common current challenges and crises in the region.

Don assigned the ministry’s permanent secretary, Thani Thongphakdi, to participate in these meetings.

Thani emphasised the importance of promoting cooperation with the EU, especially on security and peace, and also enhancing economic opportunities.

In the meeting with New Zealand, he discussed various areas of cooperation including climate change, post-pandemic economic recovery, and people-to-people exchange programmes.

He discussed with Canada improving economic opportunities through a free trade agreement and promoting the BCG economy model.

In the meeting with the UK, he called for substantial cooperation, highlighting the fostering of a conducive environment for post-pandemic recovery, digital, climate change, clean energy and sustainable development.