Thai military exercises with China 'not linked to Taiwan'

He said that the training is not a secret as China had sent their soldiers from Kunming to train with Thailand. He said that the world must live together with love and peace, while each sector should find a solution together by talking.

From the military aspect, he said that soldiers around the world practise together on different terrain to exchange experiences and learn together because soldiers speak the same language.

He said Thailand has trained with China, the US, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

From the perspective of international relationship aspect, Prapas said it is a different aspect from military relations. He repeated that soldiers always trained together and these exercises were not based on any situation.