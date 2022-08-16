First electric locomotive to be tested this year

He added that the company had cooperated with locomotive maintenance specialist Asia Engineering & Service (Thailand) on installing a battery system for the electric locomotive.

"This electric locomotive is a part of the development of energy-saving and eco-friendly battery-powered trains," he said.

He added that the company would cooperate with King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang and Rajamangala University of Technology Isan to conduct shunting test at Bang Sue Grand Station this year.

Amorn added that the locomotive can run a distance of 150-200 kilometres, adding that it could save energy cost by more than 40 per cent compared to diesel-powered one.

He said the EA has developed an ultra-fast charge system that can charge electric locomotive within an hour, as well as a battery-swapping station that can change battery in not more than 10 minutes.

"EA is ready to design and develop ultra-fast charge system to meet the government's strategy to promote Thailand as logistics hub in Asia," he said.