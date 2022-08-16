First electric locomotive to be tested this year
Thailand's first electric locomotive will be tested at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok this year, Energy Absolute (EA) said on Tuesday.
EA deputy chief executive officer Amorn Sapthaweekul said the electric locomotive manufactured by Chinese locomotive manufacturer CRRC Dalian arrived in Thailand on July 17.
He added that the company had cooperated with locomotive maintenance specialist Asia Engineering & Service (Thailand) on installing a battery system for the electric locomotive.
"This electric locomotive is a part of the development of energy-saving and eco-friendly battery-powered trains," he said.
He added that the company would cooperate with King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang and Rajamangala University of Technology Isan to conduct shunting test at Bang Sue Grand Station this year.
Amorn added that the locomotive can run a distance of 150-200 kilometres, adding that it could save energy cost by more than 40 per cent compared to diesel-powered one.
He said the EA has developed an ultra-fast charge system that can charge electric locomotive within an hour, as well as a battery-swapping station that can change battery in not more than 10 minutes.
"EA is ready to design and develop ultra-fast charge system to meet the government's strategy to promote Thailand as logistics hub in Asia," he said.
He said electric locomotive is considered a turning point for Thailand as transition from fossil fuel to electricity is now global trend.
He also hopes that electric locomotive will become an important innovation, which help Thailand to achieve sustainable development goals.