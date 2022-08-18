Flash-flood warning for 20 provinces across country

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) issued the warning on Thursday, citing a Thailand Meteorological Department weather forecast, which said that during August 20-23, a monsoon trough would lie across the North and the upper Northeast. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf would strengthen.

These conditions will lead to more showers across the country, with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South.

The ONWR warned that from August 20-24, the following areas are prone to flash floods and water runoff, and advised people to closely follow the latest updates on weather and water levels.

North: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Nan, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Phetchabun.

Northeast: Kalasin, Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nong Khai, Udon Thani.

East: Chonburi, Rayong, Trat

Deep South: Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani.

The ONWR also urged authorities to closely monitor water levels at 10 large reservoirs in affected areas and issued a warning to surrounding communities. The reservoirs are:

- Mae Ngat Somboon Chon, Chiang Mai

- Kiew Kho Ma, Lampang

- Khwae Noi Bamrung Daen, Phitsanulok

- Bueng Boraphet, Nakhon Sawan

- Pasak Chonlasit, Lopburi

- Nam Phung, Sakon Nakhon

- Ubol Ratana, Khon Kaen

- Bang Phra, Chonburi

- Nong Pla Lai, Rayong.