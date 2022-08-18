Vaccination centre at Bang Sue station to be open until Sept 30

However, to reopen the country and the economy safely, she said the ministry would speed up the vaccination to ensure that around 60-70 per cent of people would have received their third jab.

She added that more than 50 per cent of people have received their third jab.

She expected the new generation of Covid-19 vaccines to be rolled out at the beginning of next year, a little later than the previous estimate of between September and October.

"The vaccination centre will be opened until September 30 to allow people to boost their immunity while waiting for a new generation of vaccines," she said.

She added that people will be able to receive their Covid-19 vaccine jab at hospitals nationwide if the situation is not worrisome.