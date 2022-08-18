Vaccination centre at Bang Sue station to be open until Sept 30
The Public Health Ministry plans to open a vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok until September 30 to meet the transition of Covid-19 to a surveillance communicable disease on October 1.
The vaccination centre director, Dr Mingkwan Wichaidit, said on Thursday that this decision came after discussions between the Department of Medical Services and the Department of Disease Control.
However, to reopen the country and the economy safely, she said the ministry would speed up the vaccination to ensure that around 60-70 per cent of people would have received their third jab.
She added that more than 50 per cent of people have received their third jab.
She expected the new generation of Covid-19 vaccines to be rolled out at the beginning of next year, a little later than the previous estimate of between September and October.
"The vaccination centre will be opened until September 30 to allow people to boost their immunity while waiting for a new generation of vaccines," she said.
She added that people will be able to receive their Covid-19 vaccine jab at hospitals nationwide if the situation is not worrisome.
Mingkwan added that the vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station, the biggest vaccination centre in Thailand, had administered more than 6.3 million vaccine doses so far.
She added that the ministry is ready to reopen the vaccination centre again within a day if the Covid-19 situation turns worse or if it is necessary to administer a new generation of vaccines.
Mingkwan urged people to receive their jabs, as their beloved ones could become victims of Covid-19, especially the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases
People can receive their vaccine jab at Bang Sue Grand Station's vaccination centre by registering with mobile network operators or walk-in.
"We advise people who know when they will be free to receive the vaccine to register with mobile operators in advance," she added.