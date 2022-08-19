Blackpink smashes new records with latest single ‘Pink Venom’

This is the first single the all-girl group has released in two years. As of 1pm on Friday, the group’s official YouTube channel, which has 77 million followers, recorded 12.9 million views of the video.

The 3.13-minute long video also drew more than 1 million likes and nearly 150,000 comments.

The last time Blackpink smashed records was with the release of the song “LaLisa” featuring Thai band member Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban. That single took the official Guinness World Record title for the most-viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours with 73.6 million views.

The latest single has Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa singing and rapping to a strong beat, sometimes created by traditional Korean instruments.