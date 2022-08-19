Blackpink smashes new records with latest single ‘Pink Venom’
K-pop sensation Blackpink has set new records with its new single “Pink Venom” drawing close to 13 million views within two hours of being released online.
This is the first single the all-girl group has released in two years. As of 1pm on Friday, the group’s official YouTube channel, which has 77 million followers, recorded 12.9 million views of the video.
The 3.13-minute long video also drew more than 1 million likes and nearly 150,000 comments.
The last time Blackpink smashed records was with the release of the song “LaLisa” featuring Thai band member Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban. That single took the official Guinness World Record title for the most-viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours with 73.6 million views.
The latest single has Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa singing and rapping to a strong beat, sometimes created by traditional Korean instruments.
Some fans said the “ratatata ratatata” riff sounded like it had been borrowed from their hit “Kill This Love”.
YG Entertainment, which manages Blackpink, had been quoted as saying that this music video was the most expensive it has ever produced.
“Pink Venom” is Blackpink’s first pre-release single since "How You Like That" was released in June 2020. The full-length album “Born Pink” is scheduled for release on September 16 – ahead of a planned nine-month world tour that kicks off in October.
The tour will feature at least 26 cities and entertain up to 1.5 million fans.
So far, 1.5 million copies of the “Born Pink” album have been presold – double the number recorded by the group’s first full-length album, “The Album”, released in October 2020, YG Entertainment said.
To celebrate Blackpink’s return to the music scene, Bangkok’s CentralWorld will be sparkling with pink lights on Friday evening from 6pm. This is part of the “Light Up the Pink” campaign, which will also be observed in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, New York and Los Angeles.