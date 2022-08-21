Meet D.OASIS – the company building Thailand’s ‘largest metaverse’

Index Creative Village CEO Kreingkrai declared that the metaverse contains infinite possibilities. But Thailand required a virtual community for Thai users to join, so D.OASIS stepped into fulfil the need.

Recognising that they could not do it alone, they enlisted the help of numerous partners, each with their own area of expertise. There are currently over 50 international companies and celebrities on the platform, with more on the way.

Darika said that as an educator, she is convinced that knowledge of the metaverse will be a requirement in the 21st-century workforce. Hence, she hopes to create an online community that will serve as a virtual lab for students and entrepreneurs to learn about the metaverse and conduct trials of their business ideas.

Making a surprise appearance via live video, Sandbox chief operating officer Sebastien Borget congratulated D.OASIS on joining its metaverse. He insisted that Sandbox is not only for general users but also for creatives to create and be inspired by.

He said the company continues to educate people about the potential of the metaverse while developing new features to meet users’ demand and passions.

"There is more to discover in the metaverse, and this is an excellent time to do so. Simply begin your engagement and be inspired. I hope to attract more Thais to join as users and creators," Borget added.

D.OASIS CEO Sirikiat concluded that its community would be open to new participants no matter how large it grew.

“Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” is organized by Nation Group and runs at CentralWorld in Bangkok until Sunday (August 21).

