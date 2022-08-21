Meet D.OASIS – the company building Thailand’s ‘largest metaverse’
D.OASIS, an early leader in the metaverse market, is inviting businesses and individuals to connect with virtual global communities through The Sandbox, which aims to become Thailand’s largest metaverse.
The metaverse was the new way of living and doing business, D.OASIS’ co-founders – CEO Sirikiat Bunworaset, Index Creative Village CEO Kreingkrai Kanjanapokin and Dhurakij Pundit University president Darika Lathapipat – told the “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” in Bangkok on Saturday.
Speaking on the topic "Connecting Thailand with the Sandbox Community", they said that speed of adoption was the key to success in this digital economy era. Those who quickly learned and adapted to new technology would reap the opportunities at the forefront of their industries.
The goal of D.OASIS was to establish the country's leading metaverse community, where Thais could learn, explore and experience the metaverse and its potential.
The Sandbox metaverse also aims to be Thailand’s access point to the global metaverse community.
D.OASIS CEO Sirikiat said the Sandbox allows Thailand, its businesses and people, to access the world while also allowing the world to access Thailand. This new type of interaction would open a fresh virtual landscape of opportunities for Thai businesses and users, he added. Already part of the Sandbox community are leading brands and celebrities including Gucci, Adidas, Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton.
The Sandbox is the third-largest Ethereum blockchain metaverse. Users can create, share, and monetise assets (such as real estate) and gaming experiences. They can own assets, play, build, and own properties on the virtual platform. Sandbox users can also sell their virtual assets for real-world money.
Index Creative Village CEO Kreingkrai declared that the metaverse contains infinite possibilities. But Thailand required a virtual community for Thai users to join, so D.OASIS stepped into fulfil the need.
Recognising that they could not do it alone, they enlisted the help of numerous partners, each with their own area of expertise. There are currently over 50 international companies and celebrities on the platform, with more on the way.
Darika said that as an educator, she is convinced that knowledge of the metaverse will be a requirement in the 21st-century workforce. Hence, she hopes to create an online community that will serve as a virtual lab for students and entrepreneurs to learn about the metaverse and conduct trials of their business ideas.
Making a surprise appearance via live video, Sandbox chief operating officer Sebastien Borget congratulated D.OASIS on joining its metaverse. He insisted that Sandbox is not only for general users but also for creatives to create and be inspired by.
He said the company continues to educate people about the potential of the metaverse while developing new features to meet users’ demand and passions.
"There is more to discover in the metaverse, and this is an excellent time to do so. Simply begin your engagement and be inspired. I hope to attract more Thais to join as users and creators," Borget added.
D.OASIS CEO Sirikiat concluded that its community would be open to new participants no matter how large it grew.
“Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” is organized by Nation Group and runs at CentralWorld in Bangkok until Sunday (August 21).