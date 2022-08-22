Bangkok motorists warned of traffic snarls on Tuesday, Wednesday due to protests

Among them is the “People’s Union Party” led by former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan and lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua, who have announced they will be protesting outside Government House on Tuesday.

Motorists have been told to avoid using roads near Government House from 6am on Tuesday until the protest ends. The roads affected will be Phitsanulok Road, Rama V Road, Luk Luang Road and Ratchadamnoen Nok Road.

Instead, police said, they can use Lan Luang Road, Krung Kasem Road, Chakkraphatdi Phong Road, Wisutkasat Road, Si Ayutthaya Road, Ratchawithi Road and Sukhothai Road.

Motorists have also been advised to avoid roads around Democracy Monument and the Lan Khon Mueang Town Square from 3pm on Tuesday until the protest ends. The roads affected include Ratchadamnoen Klang, Dinso, Bamrung Muang and the Somdej Phra Pinklao Bridge.

Instead, police said motorists can opt for Wisutkasat Road, Phra Sumen Road, Phra Athit Road, Tanao Road, Fueng Nakhon Road, Maha Chai Road, Worachak Road, Charoen Krung Road, Rama VIII Bridge, Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge, Asadang Road and Phra Pok Klao Bridge.