Last 7 days to get free flu shot

NHSO secretary-general Dr Jadet Thammathat-Aree said on Tuesday that so far more than 2.9 million people have received free flu shots from hospitals and clinics under the NHSO.

“Only people in vulnerable groups can get the vaccine free of charge. They are elders over 65 years, children from 6 months to 2 years old, thalassaemia patients, and those with chronic health problems,” he said.

The NHSO also reported that provinces with the most people who showed up for the free flu shots were Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and Chiang Rai, in that order.

“There are only seven days left to get a free flu shot, so we urge people in vulnerable groups to head to the nearest NHSO-certified hospitals and clinics for the shot. There is no charge for recipients who fit the criteria, no matter what health security scheme you are under,” said Jadet.

“The influenza vaccine is safe and can effectively reduce the chance of developing severe symptoms and other complications if you get the flu. It is a necessary protection especially during the raining season, when flu can spread quickly.”

For more information, contact NHSO hotline 1330, Line @NHSO, or Facebook @NHSO.Thailand.