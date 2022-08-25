Flash floods wreak havoc in Nakhon Nayok, waterfalls turn dangerous
Flash floods smashed into several areas in Mueang Nakhon Nayok, causing canals to overflow their embankments by as much as one to two metres.
Several tourist sites in Sarika and Hin Tang subdistricts were severely hit by the floods.
At Nang Rong Waterfall in Hin Tang, raging waters rose over half a metre, swamping a bridge across a canal.
To make matters worse, a massive amount of reddish water flowed down from Khao Yai National Park to the waterfall.
Park staff were forced to ban tourists from playing in or even getting close to the turbulent waters and ordered them to steer clear of the flood route.
At Wang Takrai Park in Sarika subdistrict, water levels rose 50cm to 1 metre – a level not seen in years.
Water levels were seen to steadily increase from 9pm on Wednesday, with floodwater subsequently submerging stores and houses under a bridge.
A surveillance camera at Wang Takrai recorded water still flowing furiously at 5.54am on Thursday, while nervous villagers shot video of floodwater flowing into their gardens and houses.
A one-kilometre stretch of Highway 3049 in front of the Community Development Learning Centre was also inundated.