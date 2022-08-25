Flash floods wreak havoc in Nakhon Nayok, waterfalls turn dangerous

At Nang Rong Waterfall in Hin Tang, raging waters rose over half a metre, swamping a bridge across a canal.

To make matters worse, a massive amount of reddish water flowed down from Khao Yai National Park to the waterfall.

Park staff were forced to ban tourists from playing in or even getting close to the turbulent waters and ordered them to steer clear of the flood route.

At Wang Takrai Park in Sarika subdistrict, water levels rose 50cm to 1 metre – a level not seen in years.