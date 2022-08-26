Burnout syndrome undermining Thai workforce, NESDC warns
Thais are suffering from a wave of “burnout syndrome”, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) warned on Friday.
“A recent survey found that many employees are suffering from burnout syndrome. This happens to all groups of working people — company employees, state enterprise workers and civil servants,” NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said.
He advised companies, agencies and organisations to combat burnout with projects to encourage creativity and mental health among their employees.
Meanwhile, working conditions should be improved to meet the needs of employees, he said. “New working environments should be created to increase motivation among workers.”
Burnout syndrome describes a situation where workers feel dejected, stressed and lacking in motivation.
The main causes are long days of hard work, an inflexible organisational structure, a lack of proper tools for work, and irresponsible supervisors who are blind to the problem.
A recent survey by Mahidol University found that 12 per cent of 1,280 Bangkok workers polled were suffering from burnout syndrome while another 57 per cent were at risk.
Separately, a 2021 survey by the Adecco Group found that more than four in 10 company employees worldwide were suffering from burnout syndrome.