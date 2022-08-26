Burnout syndrome undermining Thai workforce, NESDC warns

“A recent survey found that many employees are suffering from burnout syndrome. This happens to all groups of working people — company employees, state enterprise workers and civil servants,” NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said.

He advised companies, agencies and organisations to combat burnout with projects to encourage creativity and mental health among their employees.

Meanwhile, working conditions should be improved to meet the needs of employees, he said. “New working environments should be created to increase motivation among workers.”

Burnout syndrome describes a situation where workers feel dejected, stressed and lacking in motivation.