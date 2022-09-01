LSD cattle disease cases decrease sharply this year

He said the number of reported LSD cases had declined substantially this year when compared to 2021.

This year’s average monthly incidents numbered 389, down by as much as 99.4 per cent from 62,654 last year.

Between January 1 and August 30, only 3,115 cattle were reported to be ill from LSD, most of which were young animals that had not been vaccinated, Chalermchai said.

“This success resulted from the Department of Livestock Development’s strict and continued measures in controlling the lumpy skin disease, as well as good cooperation from cattle raisers,” said the agriculture minister.