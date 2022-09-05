Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand all this week
Most of Thailand will be hit with isolated heavy to very heavy rain until Saturday, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.
The rain is brought by the strong monsoon trough lying across the lower North, upper Central and Northeast region, while the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, South and Gulf of Thailand is also strengthening.
People are warned to beware of flash floods, runoffs and overflows, especially along waterways, near foothills and lowlands. Boats and ships have been advised to proceed with caution and keep out of thundershowers.
The typhoon Hinnamnor on the east of Taiwan is forecast to move to the south of the Korean peninsula and Japan without affecting Thailand.
Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for Greater Bangkok, North, Northeast, East, South and Central regions from Monday to Saturday.
The temperature is expected to vary between a low of 21 to 28 degrees and high of 27 to 37 degrees Celsius.
The coastal region on the East of Thailand will see up to 3-metre high waves, which will become higher in thundershowers.
The east coast of the South will see waves of 1 to 2 metres high, and higher in thundershowers. Meanwhile, on the southern west coast, from Phuket upwards, the waves are expected to be about 2 to 3 metres high and over 3 metres high in thundershowers. From Krabi downwards, waves will be 2 metres high and higher in thundershowers.