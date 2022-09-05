Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand all this week

The rain is brought by the strong monsoon trough lying across the lower North, upper Central and Northeast region, while the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, South and Gulf of Thailand is also strengthening.

People are warned to beware of flash floods, runoffs and overflows, especially along waterways, near foothills and lowlands. Boats and ships have been advised to proceed with caution and keep out of thundershowers.

The typhoon Hinnamnor on the east of Taiwan is forecast to move to the south of the Korean peninsula and Japan without affecting Thailand.