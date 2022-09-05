Trail runner successfully pulled out of deep mountain gorge in Rayong

His parents, who were at the foot of the Khao Yaida mountain observing the rescue, said their son loves running and had participated in many running events earlier.

The victim’s mother, meanwhile, complained that the organisers were very slow in responding to the accident.

Event organiser Kitpong Chawaldit said the medical team had rushed to the scene as soon as the accident took place, but the operation took time due to the chasm’s depth.

He also confirmed that medical teams had been stationed at all risky spots and were ready to provide assistance to all participants.