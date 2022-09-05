Trail runner successfully pulled out of deep mountain gorge in Rayong
It took rescuers nearly three hours to pull a trail runner out of a 200-metre-deep chasm in Rayong’s Muang district on Sunday morning.
The man was participating in the “Peak Mountain Khao Yaida Trail 2022” marathon.
The runner had reportedly fainted while falling, so rescuers had to go down and give him oxygen before pulling him out of the crevasse. The rescue effort took time and was tough because of the chasm’s depth and the victim’s large body.
The runner, later identified as Sumeth Trakulhiran, 30, gained consciousness after the rescue and was taken to Bangkok Hospital Rayong for treatment.
His parents, who were at the foot of the Khao Yaida mountain observing the rescue, said their son loves running and had participated in many running events earlier.
The victim’s mother, meanwhile, complained that the organisers were very slow in responding to the accident.
Event organiser Kitpong Chawaldit said the medical team had rushed to the scene as soon as the accident took place, but the operation took time due to the chasm’s depth.
He also confirmed that medical teams had been stationed at all risky spots and were ready to provide assistance to all participants.