Floods wreak havoc in capital

Many roads were cut off due to high water levels, causing drivers to abandon their cars on the streets and wait out until the flood subsided. Heavy traffic congestion has also been reported in several areas as people rushed home after work.

The 21st Signal Battalion of the First Army Area dispatched four-wheeler trucks to Wat Phra Sri Mahathat BTS station to pick up people who were stranded at the station due to high floodwater and drop them off at the entrance of sois on Ram Inthra and Chaeng Watthana roads.

On Tuesday the Thai Meteorological Department forecast that many parts of the country may be hit by flash floods until Friday due to an active monsoon trough covering the lower North and the Northeast, while a southwest monsoon trough prevails over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand and other parts of the country.

The department expects more rain across Thailand, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the North, the Northeast, the East, the South and the Central region, including Greater Bangkok.