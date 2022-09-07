Cabinet okays draft on new trial procedures involving traffic cases

The act also aims to allow the court to try traffic law violators without the police having to issue a ticket first in such violations as running a red light or speeding over the limit, she added.

Ratchada said the draft is in response to increasing traffic law violations, mostly due to motorists lacking understanding and discipline on the roads.

“Some motorists are not afraid of the legal punishment for traffic violations as the current law enforcement is not efficient enough,” she said.

“Many tickets have been issued but only a few people have actually paid the fine as there were no specific procedures for when violators oppose the charges or ignore the fine.”

Ratchada pointed out that currently if a violator ignores a traffic ticket, officials need to file a criminal case, which usually takes a long time to process.