Ombudsman to make decision on Prayut’s tenure petition before Aug 23

Srisuwan on August 5 submitted two separate petitions to the Ombudsman and the Election Commission (EC), urging them to seek a Constitutional Court ruling on Prayut’s tenure.

The petitions say that Prayut’s term should be counted from when he first became prime minister after the coup he led in May 2014.

However, a House of Representatives legal team argues that Prayut’s tenure technically started on June 9, 2019 when he was appointed as prime minister by royal command under the 2017 charter. Hence, Prayut’s term will expire in 2027, said the panel.