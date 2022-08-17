After EC directives on caretaker govt, PM firm on no House dissolution

When asked why the EC had issued the directive, Thanakorn said the government could not answer on behalf of the EC.

“But the EC definitely does not make preparations for a political accident. The EC may just make routine preparations,” Thanakorn said.

Asked again whether the EC directive was related to the petitions seeking a Constitutional Court ruling on whether Prayut would reach his eight-year tenure limit as PM on August 23, Thanakorn said it might be that case.

A political activist and the opposition Pheu Thai Party have called on the Constitutional Court to rule that Prayut’s term should be counted on the day he became prime minister of the interim government after the May 2014 coup and his tenure should expire on August 23.

Thanakorn said the EC directive was not a signal of House dissolution.

“The prime minister insisted there would be no House dissolution and he would spend the rest of his office days to work for the people,” Thanakorn said.

The spokesman said Prayut did not pay attention to political analyses in the media predicting he would dissolve the House to pre-empt a ruling by the Constitutional Court.