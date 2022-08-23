PM Prayut ready to accept charter court’s ruling on his tenure: spokesman

Anucha said the ruling will be in line with the law, because the law of the land applies to everybody, including the prime minister. He added that Prayut cannot interfere with the court’s ruling.

“Hence, we would like to ask people to have faith in the law, which is an important mechanism for coexistence in society and to help the country remain peaceful,” he said.

Anucha advised people to avoid participating in anti-government rallies across Bangkok as it may spark a new Covid-19 wave and will be a violation of the emergency decree.

He also asked motorists to avoid using routes where the protests are being held, such as the Lan Khon Mueang Town Square, Democracy Monument, Ratchaprasong intersection and Government House.