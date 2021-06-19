Sunday, July 18, 2021

Two blasts occur in Yangon’s Tamway Township

Two explosions have occurred on Banyadala Road in Tamway Township, Yangon Region, causing some casualties, according to initial reports.

One explosion occurred near Tamway Mosque bus stop at 3.17 pm and another on a truck carrying security forces parked near the office of the Union Solidarity and Development Party on the same road at 3.22 pm on June 18 (today), said local residents in Tamway Township.  

The first blast occurred near a taxi injuring the driver and some passengers.

The second explosion left some security officers dead or wounded, residents said but the information could not be verified.

“The ground was shaken. I heard the sound of explosion two times. Now, Banyadala Road is being blocked. A lot of security troops have arrived,” said a resident in Tamway Township at about 4 pm.   

Published : June 19, 2021

By : Eleven Media/ANN

