CDC investigating TB cases linked to tainted bone repair product used in more than 100 patients

Genetic sequencing from some of the patients show the bacteria came from the same source, CDC officials said.

Indiana and Delaware have reported the most cases.

Indiana state health officials said they are working with local health departments and providers to investigate 30 individuals in 19 counties who received the bone repair product.

"All affected individuals have been notified, and appropriate public health actions have been taken," Indiana Department of Health spokeswoman Megan Wade-Taxter said in a statement. "There is no risk to the public."

In Delaware, 23 patients received the bone repair products, according to an official familiar with the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing probe.

In late May, Delaware health officials received notification from a health-care system of a cluster of patients who developed tuberculosis after surgery "involving a specific product," Delaware Division of Public Health spokeswoman Mary S. Fenimore said in a statement.

One Delaware patient who tested positive for tuberculosis is Richard Williams, 74, who filed a lawsuit this week seeking damages from Aziyo and Medtronic. Williams, a retired corrections officer, says he contracted tuberculosis during a spinal fusion operation at a ChristianaCare hospital that used the contaminated bone graft.

Petok, the Medtronic spokesman, said the company has not seen the lawsuit and could not comment on it. Aziyo did not comment on the lawsuit.

Williams had his surgery on April 13, 2021, according to his lawsuit. Five days after Aziyo issued its recall, Williams had a second surgery to remove the contaminated product and to insert new bone, the lawsuit states.

Williams was not available to comment because he is "still suffering greatly after a second unnecessary surgery," said Lawrence Cohan, one of his attorneys. Lawyers for Williams said the man received his diagnosis and learned that the product was contaminated before the official recall.

Williams is being treated with antibiotics, and will require "extensive and invasive medical protocols to manage manifestation of disease," the lawsuit states.

"We believe our client and likely others were infected with tuberculosis due to the contaminated surgical bone product which should have been fully tested to ensure it was disease-free and suitable for implantation," Cohan said in a statement.

Cohan said there are additional clients but declined to specify a number. The health-care system used the product in nearly two dozen orthopedic surgeries, according to the law firms' news release.

Shane Hoffman, a spokesperson for ChristianaCare, said in late May the health system identified "a small number of patients who tested positive for tuberculosis infection" following surgery involving a specific product. Hoffman said the health system's infection prevention team alerted patients, state health officials and the FDA, and is working with the state and the CDC to ensure patient safety.

FiberCel is made from human bone and "engineered to be like natural tissue," according to the company's website.

The CDC is working with the FDA, which regulates bone and tissue designed for implantation into humans, to determine how the contamination happened.

"At this point, the available evidence suggests that TB was transmitted through the product," according to the CDC statement.

It's possible for the bacteria to infect bone, and for someone infected to die without being treated. Once that bone is harvested and transplanted into someone, "the body becomes a nurturing environment" for TB to grow, said a CDC official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

About 80% of TB cases that occur in the United States happen when bacteria that have been living quietly in a person's body reactivate and cause disease. Many people who have a latent tuberculosis infection never develop the disease. For people with weakened immune systems, especially those with HIV infection, the risk of developing tuberculosis is much higher than for people with normal immune systems.

Someone with an active TB infection may have symptoms that include a bad cough that lasts three weeks or longer, pain in the chest, coughing up blood, weakness or fatigue, weight loss, lack of appetite, fever and chills, and night sweats.

The United States reported nearly 9,000 cases of tuberculosis in 2019. Up to 13 million people in the United States are estimated to be living with latent TB infection, according to the CDC.