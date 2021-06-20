Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

53,000 overseas visitors expected to travel to Japan for Games

The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games expects about 53,000 officials and others to travel to Japan for the Games. The figure, which excludes athletes, is less than one-third of the original plan of about 180,000, and 25,000 fewer than a revised estimate announced last month.

Including members of the International Olympic Committee, their families, and executives of each international sports federation, about 41,000 visitors are expected to come to Japan for the Olympics and about 12,000 for the Paralympics.

The organizing committee had reduced the estimated number of officials to 78,000 in late May as part of efforts to simplify the Games.

It also announced that strict measures would be taken for athletes from India and other countries for which Japan has toughened border restrictions amid the spread of coronavirus variants.

 

Athletes from such countries will be required to undergo daily tests for seven days before departing for Japan and asked not to train with representatives of other countries and regions for three days after entering the country.

Published : June 20, 2021

By : The Japan News / ANN

