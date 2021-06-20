53,000 overseas visitors expected to travel to Japan for Games

Including members of the International Olympic Committee, their families, and executives of each international sports federation, about 41,000 visitors are expected to come to Japan for the Olympics and about 12,000 for the Paralympics.

The organizing committee had reduced the estimated number of officials to 78,000 in late May as part of efforts to simplify the Games.

It also announced that strict measures would be taken for athletes from India and other countries for which Japan has toughened border restrictions amid the spread of coronavirus variants.