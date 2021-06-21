Witty Ikkyu remains most popular monk

Ikkyu is liked not just for his religious achievements but as a result of many events in his life that have resonated with later generations. Stories from his time as a boy monk are particularly famous, but all these tales were created in the Edo period (1603-1867) and later. First conveyed through oral storytelling and other means, they eventually found their way into books for adults and children.

Children loved the anime series "Ikkyu-san" that was broadcast in the 1970s and '80s. All 296 episodes can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

In one episode, retired shogun Ashikaga Yoshimitsu summons Ikkyu after hearing about his reputation for wit and asks him to vanquish a tiger on a folding screen. The shogun says the tiger escapes from the screen at night and causes trouble.

Ikkyu replies, "I'll catch the tiger, so please take it out of the painting." Yoshimitsu is left speechless.

Tales like these are called tonchi stories, using a Japanese word that means extemporaneous wisdom or wit. The boy Ikkyu always trips up adults using his wit.