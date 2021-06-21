Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Asean reports most number of Covid-linked deaths in over two weeks

Southeast Asia reported 29,907 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, lower than Saturday’s 30,980, however deaths were the highest in over two weeks at 558, increasing from the previous days 534.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Asean crossed 4.53 million, while the death toll rose to 88,119.

Philippines reported 5,803 new cases and 84 deaths on Sunday, the second highest in the region behind Indonesia, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 1,359,015 patients and 23,621 deaths. The Philippine government has signed a purchase contract with Pfizer for 40 million doses of vaccine, which will be delivered within the next eight weeks. So far, the government has procured a total of 157 million doses of vaccine.

Cambodia reported 659 new cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, driving cumulative cases in the country to 42,711 and 431 deaths. The public health ministry reported seven new infections of the delta variant of the virus. Of these, five patients were workers returning from Thailand.

Published : June 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.