Asean reports most number of Covid-linked deaths in over two weeks

The number of Covid-19 cases in Asean crossed 4.53 million, while the death toll rose to 88,119.

Philippines reported 5,803 new cases and 84 deaths on Sunday, the second highest in the region behind Indonesia, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 1,359,015 patients and 23,621 deaths. The Philippine government has signed a purchase contract with Pfizer for 40 million doses of vaccine, which will be delivered within the next eight weeks. So far, the government has procured a total of 157 million doses of vaccine.

Cambodia reported 659 new cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, driving cumulative cases in the country to 42,711 and 431 deaths. The public health ministry reported seven new infections of the delta variant of the virus. Of these, five patients were workers returning from Thailand.