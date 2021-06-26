Sunday, July 18, 2021

Death toll soars in Asean, while new Covid cases exceed 37,000

Southeast Asia reported the highest number of Covid-related deaths on a single day in months on Friday, though there was a slight decline in new cases, collated data showed.

Asean reported 689 deaths, increasing from Thursday’s 604, while the 37,037 new cases were lower than the previous day’s 38,320.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 4.69 million, while the death toll rose to 91,051.

The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of India’s Covaxin inactivated vaccine, making it the 8th type of vaccine allowed for use in the country after Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Covaxin is yet to be approved in WHO’s emergency use listing.

The Singapore government will allow permanent residents and holders of long-term work visas to register for vaccination from July 2.

Earlier on June 11, the government had allowed people aged 12-39 years to register to receive a Pfizer vaccine, which it had approved for children from 12 years old in May.

Out of Singapore's 5.8 million population, about 3 million people have been given the first jab while about 2 million have received the second jab.

Published : June 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

