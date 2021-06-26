South Korean refiners turn to hydrogen in search of next oil

As the first stage, SK E&S and SK Incheon Petrochem will join hands to build a liquid hydrogen plant capable of producing 30,000 tons a year in the western port city of Incheon by 2023.



SK E&S will refine byproduct hydrogen from SK Incheon Petrochem's factory to produce liquid hydrogen, which will be supplied to the Seoul metropolitan area.



As part of plans to go beyond its home turf, SK in January acquired 9.9 percent of U.S. fuel cell company Plug Power for $1.6 billion, and it made another strategic investment in Monolith Materials Inc., an American company known for its clean hydrogen production technology, earlier this month. The company did not reveal the amount of investment.



GS Caltex Corp., a joint venture between GS Energy Co. and US oil producer Chevron, is tapping into the liquid hydrogen business in partnership with the state-run Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS).



GS Caltex and KOGAS plan to build a liquid hydrogen factory with an annual capacity of 10,000 tons on idle land at a KOGAS LNG terminal, which will be enough to power around 80,000 fuel cell cars per year.



The two companies also agreed to build hydrogen charging stations around Seoul and other select regions in time for the completion of the factory in 2024.



"By combining GS Caltex's experience in running gas and charging stations and the experience of KOGAS in the LNG business, the two companies will create synergy in the hydrogen business," GS Caltex CEO Hur Sae-hong said in a release.



In April, Hyundai Oilbank Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding with US hydrogen giant Air Products & Chemicals to use the gas industry leader's technology to produce hydrogen from its crude oil byproducts and natural gas.



Hyundai Oilbank has set a goal to produce 100,000 tons of "blue" hydrogen by 2025, using carbon capture and storage technology to cut CO2 emissions.



Grey hydrogen is produced when the element is stripped out of fossil fuels, while blue hydrogen is produced from natural gas and produces less CO2. Green hydrogen is the cleanest variety as it uses renewable energy to produce hydrogen from water.



"The company aims to reduce its reliance on refining business to 40 percent of the total revenue by 2030 from the current 85 percent," Hyundai Oilbank CEO Kang Dal-ho said. "We'll become a leading green energy platform that earns nearly 70 percent of operating profit from the blue hydrogen, white bio, and eco-friendly chemicals and materials businesses."



S-Oil Corp., the nation's No. 3 refiner owned by Saudi Aramco, has been focusing on the fuel cell system, which converts chemical energy stored by hydrogen fuel into electricity.



In March, S-Oil acquired a 20 percent stake in Fuel Cell Innovations (FCI), a joint venture between Korea and Saudi Arabia, for 8.2 billion won, saying it will invest up to 100 billion won by 2027 to have over 100 megawatts of annual production capacity.



The refiners are not alone in believing hydrogen has potential to become a clean energy fuel in the future.