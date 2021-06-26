Rescue workers descend on collapsed Florida condo tower in desperate search for signs of life

"There's still anticipation of live victims," he said. "They're doing everything necessary to locate and extract them."

Downey said crews were removing large blocks of concrete but that every piece of debris moved could cause another shift, and there was a persistent risk of a secondary collapse.

The current chief, Alan Cominsky, said late Friday the search for survivors would continue through the night and that several pieces of heavy equipment, including cranes, were en route.

"This is a very strategic, methodical process," he said. "We can't just move it all at one time. It has to be very slow processes where we're digging through, searching, shoring up certain areas."

The team leading the operation is the Miami-Dade-based Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 1, an 80-person unit widely regarded as one of the world's leading search and rescue outfits. The group has experience in a broad range of domestic and international disasters, including the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. They use dogs trained to pick up the scent of live humans from floors away and regularly rely on listening devices and fiber optic cameras to peer through the rubble.

The crews worked amid an acrid burning smell and clouds of smoke. Sweat poured down their faces as they lined up for water. A priest walked over to one exhausted-looking firefighter and gave him a hug.

"We're dealing with a multifaceted, multidimensional type of threat," said Obed Frometa, a lieutenant on the Miami-Dade search-and-rescue team who helped plan the effort. "We're dealing not only with the exposed elements of the structure itself, but voids and the continuous threats of collapse."

Frometa said the search for survivors had been delicate. Each time a new fire ignites, crews have to make sure not to pour too much water on the concrete, fearing the weight would cause that section to collapse on someone who may sill be alive. They've also worked below the pile, boring into the top of a collapsed parking garage with diamond-tipped drills to access crushed condo units.

Outside of the wreckage, the small beach city of Surfside was taken over by hordes of police. Helicopters circled overhead, and yellow police tape cordoned off several surrounding blocks and a large swath of the beach. By midafternoon, authorities were setting up large, tan-colored support tents on a tennis court in front of the collapsed building. On the other side of the court's chain-link fence, an impromptu memorial went up with missing-person fliers and flower bouquets.

Bewildered residents gathered beyond the police cordon, some asking officers how to reach their homes. Others came to pray.

Eric Dar said a prayer on the beach outside the building, wrapping a leather strap around his arm in the Jewish ritual of wearing tefillin and reading from a list of about 30 names of the missing.

"It seems like only prayers can maybe help," he said, adding, "I just thought that maybe some miracle would happen."

Authorities were no closer to offering an explanation for why the building fell down.

"We need a definitive explanation for how this could have happened," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said at a Friday news conference in Surfside. "It's tough. It's been gut-wrenching for an awful lot of people. But I tell you nobody is quitting here, and we are going to stand by those families and we're going to stand by everyone that's been displaced."

DeSantis spoke with President Joe Biden on Friday and thanked the administration for its "full support" after Biden approved an emergency declaration for Miami-Dade County.

A team of six National Institute of Standards and Technology scientists and engineers will be sent to the collapsed portions of the condo as part of a process to determine how the building fell.

Before the condo fell, repairs were being done on the roof, but Jim McGuinness, a town building official, said he had been on the roof 14 hours before and did not see an inordinate amount of building materials there. He said workers had been replacing the anchors that window cleaners use to rappel down the building's exterior.

But one resident of a top-floor penthouse warned relatives - before she went missing - that the construction on the roof had caused her unit to vibrate.

"She'd been complaining for the past couple of weeks about the construction on the roof," Douglas Berdeaux said about his wife's sister, Elaine Sabino. "She said she was worried that the ceiling was going to collapse on top of her bed."

Buildings in the county are required to be recertified every 40 years, and the Champlain Towers South building was going through that certification process. Structural engineers also raised the possibility that ocean tides and sea spray could have gotten inside the concrete foundation and corroded the reinforcing steel. One Florida scientist wrote a paper last year that found the tower had been sinking in the 1990s.

Many of those who lived in sections of the building that remained standing and who managed to escape did so in harrowing ways early Thursday. They awoke to sounds they believed were thunder or lightning; a nearby bomb or a roof caving in. Chandeliers swung and floors buckled.

Esther Gorfinkel, 88, believed it was a seaside squall before her room began to shake. Within moments, the intercom blared, first in English, then in Spanish, telling residents to evacuate.

But many including Gorfinkel found the exit doors warped and mangled. Some could look down what had been their hallways into the gaping night air and a thick plume of dust and smoke. Some residents screamed from balconies and escaped down fire rescue ladders.

"A lot of friends of mine are gone," Gorfinkel said. "That section that fell down, I know everybody and some of them were good friends of mine."