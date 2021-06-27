Cities are making covid-era street changes permanent. Some are facing pushback.

Acting with unusual swiftness, hundreds of cities changed the way their roads were used early in the pandemic, often using paint, plastic posts, temporary barriers or signs asking for compliance. Some adjustments were popular, creating what supporters saw as urban oases. Others provoked drivers' ire.

Efforts to make pop-up infrastructure permanent offer a preview of bigger battles to come amid changing priorities in Washington, with safety and environmental advocates saying cities must become more nimble and responsive to community concerns if they are to tackle climate change or reduce the death toll on U.S. roads, which topped 38,000 last year.

"The nature of the emergency was that things happened fast. But the nature of democracy is that the things that last are the things that people talk over and agree to," said Philippe Crist, adviser on innovation and foresight at the Paris-based International Transport Forum.

Transportation chiefs from 63 countries, including Buttigieg, jointly called in May for seizing on a surge in walking and biking during the pandemic to accelerate a move toward more "accessible and resilient" transportation infrastructure. Milan, Brussels, Rome, Bogota and Lima are among cities making much of their pop-up pedestrian and cycling changes permanent, the group said.

In the United States, the National Association of City Transportation Officials tracked the trend and offered grants to cities that repurposed streets in neighborhoods hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic.

Detroit temporarily closed streets near schools for community groups to create outdoor learning spaces and provide child care. Philadelphia worked with restaurant owners in communities of color who were underrepresented in the city's pandemic-era program to convert streets to dining spaces.

"Our streets are physical manifestations of our policy and funding choices," said Zabe Bent, the transportation association group's design director. "Cities are taking a moment to say, 'Where are we now? What are the needs now?'"

Some cities, including Philadelphia, plan to continue their program at least through this year, Bent said. Kevin Lessard, a Philadelphia city spokesman, said officials are working with businesses and residents to figure out what to roll back while also considering "a permanent program that can be implemented in a safe, responsible and equitable way."

Others are working on similar efforts to repurpose streets.

In San Francisco, officials created a five-step process to gauge which "slow streets" that restricted cars during the pandemic are worth keeping. It includes multilingual outreach and design improvements before the installation of more durable traffic barriers.

Transportation officials in Pittsburgh, where brutal winters can upset plans for outdoor dining and recreation, are looking to keep several closures at least seasonally, said Karina Ricks, director of the city's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

"We remain focused on small business recovery, safety, climate and job creation, and these street adaptations are vital contributors to that," Ricks said in an email.

A new law in New York requires city transportation officials to operate an "open streets" program that gives space to pedestrians, bike riders and others for up to 24 hours a day.

A community group in the Jackson Heights neighborhood in Queens has been honing a popular closure along 34th Avenue, installing tennis balls under traffic barriers so they don't annoy neighbors when dragged into place each morning. Discord has bubbled up, with an objector in Brooklyn hurling barricades into a nearby creek. City transportation officials have been pushing further changes, and recently began replacing a traffic lane on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge with a two-way, protected bike lane.

In Paris, the pandemic broadened the ambition of changes that had started along Rue de Rivoli, a major east-west thoroughfare that runs past the Louvre Museum to the square that once held the Bastille prison. The city had set aside one traffic lane for bikes in 2018, then last year created a multilane boulevard for cycling. Space is reserved for buses, taxis, residents and deliveries.

The move, part of a broad expansion of bike lanes during the coronavirus pandemic, has proved popular with many Parisians, less so for some on the outskirts of the city who drive in, said the International Transport Forum's Crist, who lives in France and grew up in Tennessee.

"Cities bear the marks of past pandemics," Crist said, pointing to green spaces laid out in London over the course of successive plagues. "We are starting to realize our allocation of space had maybe gone too far one way" - toward the automobile, he said.

A push to permanently shift the balance away from commuters on a stretch of road through Rock Creek Park in the U.S. capital shows the cleavages that can open around such efforts.

On weekdays, people jog with their dogs, bike and roll strollers down the middle of curved, car-free traffic lanes, including over the historic Boulder Bridge, which was fitted with large stones in 1902 to blend with a picturesque part of the park that drew repeated visits by president Theodore Roosevelt.

For some, it has provided relief. Sherry Marts rides her bike on the closed stretch to offices downtown from her home in the Shepherd Park neighborhood. "Being able to ride without having to play dodge-car is such a delight!" she said.