Over 200 million USD worth of drugs burnt in Yangon

The items were incineratedat a container truck parking lot in Hlaingtharyar Township, and the ceremony was attended by Home Affairs Union Minister Lieutenant General Soe Htut, Chairman Hla Soe of the Yangon Region Administration Council and council member Major General Win Tint, Police Major General Aung Naing Thu as well as other high ranking officers from the military's Yangon Region Command, Police Force and other distinguised guests.

U Hla Soe give an opening speech with Major General Win Tint reading out the missive from Union Minister for Home Affairs. Officials also reported the exact amount of drugs confiscated and to be burnt during the ceremony.

"From January 1, 755 culprits from 499 drug related cases were taken action against as per the laws. There are 25 types of drugs to be burnt and the total worth, in current market prices, is at over 200 million US dollars," said Yangon's Police Chief Myo Min Htike.