Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Over 200 million USD worth of drugs burnt in Yangon

Over 200 million US dollars worth of confiscated drugs and chemicals were burnt on June 26 in Hlaingtharyar Township to commemorate the 34th International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021.

The items were incineratedat a container truck parking lot in Hlaingtharyar Township, and the ceremony was attended by Home Affairs Union Minister Lieutenant General Soe Htut, Chairman Hla Soe of the Yangon Region Administration Council and council member Major General Win Tint, Police Major General Aung Naing Thu as well as other high ranking officers from the military's Yangon Region Command, Police Force and other distinguised guests.

U Hla Soe give an opening speech with Major General Win Tint reading out the missive from Union Minister for Home Affairs. Officials also reported the exact amount of drugs confiscated and to be burnt during the ceremony.

"From January 1, 755 culprits from 499 drug related cases were taken action against as per the laws. There are 25 types of drugs to be burnt and the total worth, in current market prices, is at over 200 million US dollars," said Yangon's Police Chief Myo Min Htike.

He goes on to say the destroyed drugs came from a total of 4030 cases from Yangon, Tanintharyi, Bago, Ayeyawaddy, Rakhine, Mon, Kayin states and regions that have settled legal proceedings in court.

There were over 246 kilograms of Heroin, over 6.8 million stimulant tablets, 92 kilograms of marijuana, over 5331 kilograms of Ice. 

The amount, compared to last year's, is higher.

Published : June 27, 2021

By : Eleven Media / ANN

Nation Thailnad
