Sydney extends lockdown to more areas as local Covid-19 continues to spread.

Community sport was not permitted and weddings will be banned from 11:59 p.m. Sunday, while funerals will be limited to one person per 4 square meters with a cap of 100 people. Masks remained mandatory for all indoor venues except home.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the authorities tightened the restrictions following health advice in a bid to curb the transmission given the high infectiousness of the Delta variant.

"When you have a contagious variant like the Delta virus, a three-day doesn't work. If we're going to do this, we need to do it properly," said Berejiklian.



A shopping mall is visited by few customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sydney, Australia, on June 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

"If after seven days there's a dramatic change in the trend, we'll obviously evaluate the situation. But at this stage, the best health advice we have is that a two-week period or until midnight on Friday, July 9, is necessary, in order to make sure that we get to our target of zero community transmission, which has always been our target from the beginning of the pandemic."

Even for those who already left Greater Sydney, so long as they have been in the zone since June 21, they have to follow the stay-at-home orders for that period for the 14 days since they left.

The state's decision came after the state saw 82 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in total in the latest outbreak since June 16, when the index case for the Bondi cluster, a driver who transported international flight crew was found to be infected with the Delta variant.