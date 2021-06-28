Malaysia mulls extending lockdown, as Asean reports over 39,000 Covid cases

Asean had 39,054 new cases, lower than Saturday's 40,222, while 665 patients died, up from 605 the previous day.

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 4.77 million, while the death toll in the region rose to 92,321.

Indonesia reported a new high of 21,342 cases on Sunday and 409 deaths, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 2,115,304 patients with 57,138 deaths. Medical associations urged the government to impose the highest disease control measures in the country for at least 14 days to curb the outbreak, after it reported that more than 30 doctors had died due to Covid-19 in the past month.

Malaysia reported 5,586 new cases and 60 deaths on Sunday, driving cumulative cases in the country to 734,048 patients with 4,944 deaths. The prime minister said that the government might have to extend the lockdown, originally announced until June 28, as daily new cases were still far higher than 4,000 and the country’s inoculation target had not been achieved.