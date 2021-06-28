Bomb explodes near Mayangone immigration office

They also say that sounds of gunfire was heard afterwards with many security forces conducting checks in Tapin Shwe Htee Street afterwards.

"The explosion occurred at around 2.30pm. There were two loud explosion sounds. I was told it was at the back of the LaWaKa (immigration) office. And then sounds of gunfire followed. Security forces are conducting checks at Tapin Shwe Htee Street.

Similarly, there also were three explosions in the morning at Insein Township at three separate locations which were No.1, Ywar Thit and Bo Chan bus stops.

No one was reported to be injured.