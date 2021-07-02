Princess Diana statue unveiling brings together feuding Princes Harry and William

Hundreds of well-wishers gathered outside the palace in hopes of catching a glimpse of the action. Some attached birthday balloons and pictures of the princess to the railings.

London is not lacking in memorials to Diana, still revered as "the people's princess." There's a playground at Kensington Palace, a fountain in nearby Hyde Park and a walkway at St. James's Palace. The National Portrait Gallery's collection includes more than 50 images of the photogenic royal.

This latest tribute was commissioned from sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, whose portrait of Queen Elizabeth II appears on all British coins.

The statue has been installed in the newly redesigned Sunken Garden, one of Diana's favorite places at her former home. The palace said the garden still features some of Diana's best-loved flowers, including forget-me-nots. It's also where Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, held their official engagement photo call.

From Friday on, the garden will be open to the public during the palace's opening hours.

There has been much debate in Britain about what sort of statue would pay appropriate homage to Diana. Some art critics have objected to the idea of a work that is lifelike and traditional, arguing that it would betray Diana's modern image. Feminist critics have said the commission should have gone to a female artist.

But many royal watchers were more curious about what the unveiling would reveal about the state of the royal family.

Prince Charles, Diana's ex-husband, is in Scotland and wasn't among the small group of family and friends in attendance. The spouses of William and Harry sat this one out.

So all eyes were on the two brothers, who were last seen in public together at the April funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip. After the service, they were seen walking side-by-side, deep in conversation.

At this ceremony, they wore dark suits and seemed relaxed as they talked and laughed with guests, and each other.

William was 15 and Harry 12 when their mother died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. She was 36 years old, the same age as Harry is now. William is 39.