Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Asean sees record new Covid cases and deaths, as situation worsens in Indonesia

The surge in Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia continued on Friday, while the death toll was the highest on a single day, collated data showed.

Asean reported 48,507 new cases on Friday, higher than Thursday’s 46,968, while 902 patients died, up from the previous day’s 819.

Total Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 4.98 million, while the death toll rose to 96,125.

Indonesia reported a new high of 25,830 cases and 539 deaths on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 2,228,938 and the death toll to 59,534.

Medical experts were unsure if the country’s latest disease control measures from July 3-20 would be able to contain the spread as, they said, the measures still had many flaws.

Vietnam reported 545 new cases and three deaths on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 18,121 patients and 84 deaths.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City is planning rapid tests on more than 100,000 high school students and staff before the final exam of this academic year.

Published : July 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

