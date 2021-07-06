Army struggles to stop the smugglers who are partly behind Lebanons energy crisis

Turk, a young, baby-faced officer, pointed to a shepherd tending his sheep in the valley below. That's Syria, he said. He motioned to the terrain that swept up to within feet of where he stood. That's also Syria. But a pair of distant hilltops overlooking the valley with houses scattered on the slopes were actually Lebanese territory, he said, illustrating the challenge his team faces.

"The border between Lebanon and Syria is intermeshed. Its geography is difficult," Turk said. Mountains to his east and the river to his west hamper anti-smuggling efforts, he added.

Many Lebanese politicians blame the gasoline crisis partly on smuggling, though there are no publicly available figures about the amount of smuggled fuel. In April, Lebanon's caretaker energy minister said the disparity in gasoline prices between Lebanon and Syria means smugglers can make huge profits next door.

On Wednesday, ex-foreign minister Gebran Bassil accused security forces and politicians of colluding with smuggling networks.

When the Lebanese central bank said in May that gasoline imports were actually up 10 percent in 2021 over the same period in 2019, it added to speculation that smuggling accounted for the growing shortfall facing consumers. The shortage seems especially suspicious because the central bank noted that overall economic activity - and thus the expected demand for fuel - had declined significantly since 2019.

Lebanon's economic depression has been described by the World Bank as "likely to rank in the top 10, possibly top 3, most severe crises episodes globally since the mid-nineteenth century."

With the government running dangerously short on dollars, the value of the Lebanese pound has collapsed. Officially pegged at 1,507.5 to the dollar, the pound is now trading at above 17,000 to the dollar on the black market. The central bank has heavily subsidized fuel but on Monday reduced the subsidy. The price of gasoline has jumped 50 percent in the past week.

Outside a Beirut gas station last week, Zeina Hassoun, 35, had been waiting in line for more than five hours, since 7 a.m., and her frustration was spiking. Although the government had decided days earlier to tackle the fuel crisis in part by issuing ration cards for gasoline, Hassoun had a better suggestion: "Instead . . . let them go and stop the smuggling to Syria."

Mohammed, a 35-year-old delivery man who usually waits about four hours to gas up his motorcycle, also blamed fuel smuggling but said he was sympathetic to the Syrian need for gas.

"There is a saying that goes, 'As long as your brother is sick, you will be tired.' As long as Syria is sick, Lebanon is tired," said Mohammed, who spoke on the condition only his first name be used for fear of reprisal.

Syria's own fuel shortage stems from a series of crises, including an economy devastated after a decade of war, the destruction of domestic energy infrastructure, international sanctions and a foreign currency shortage. The government of President Bashar al-Assad also lost control of oil-producing territory to U.S.-backed Kurdish-led groups, and oil imports from Iran have been crimped by economic sanctions.

In Damascus, where gas lines can stretch for six hours or longer, queues for different stations at times cross and drivers have been known to get out of their vehicles, hold hands and spontaneously perform the Levantine dabkeh dance.